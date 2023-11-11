Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,889 Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 156.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 80.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 67,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 16.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 76.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Insider Transactions at Grosvenor Capital Management

In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $108,723.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $442,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,102 shares of company stock valued at $430,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCMG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

