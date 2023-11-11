Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $127,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.69 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

