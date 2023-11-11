Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,149,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,486.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,466 shares of company stock valued at $529,369. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

VTN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

