Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in TWO by 99.6% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 194,734 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in TWO by 339.7% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 84,932 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWOA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. two has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

TWO Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.