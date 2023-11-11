World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WKC opened at $19.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Kinect by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in World Kinect by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,550,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,256,000 after acquiring an additional 251,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Kinect by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

