Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $123.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WYNN opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

