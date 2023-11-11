Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1408826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XENE

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.