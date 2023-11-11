Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1408826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

