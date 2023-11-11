Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

