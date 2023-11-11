YETI (NYSE:YETI) Trading Down 5.1%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.35. 651,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,265,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

YETI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 106.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,060,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,422,000 after purchasing an additional 564,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

