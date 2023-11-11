Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Resources Connection worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.7 %

RGP stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $461.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

