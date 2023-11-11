Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Central Pacific Financial worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $54,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,988.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $115,932. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CPF opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPF. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

