Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

