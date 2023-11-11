Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,060 shares of company stock worth $1,486,899 over the last 90 days. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $60.52.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

