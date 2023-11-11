Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Oil States International worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 132,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 433.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Oil States International by 243.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 81,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Price Performance

OIS stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OIS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on OIS

Oil States International Profile

(Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.