Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 2,022.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $27.52 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $609.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

