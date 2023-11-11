Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Enhabit worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $686,000.

NYSE EHAB opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $464.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

