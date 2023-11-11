Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QuinStreet worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,574,000 after buying an additional 87,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

