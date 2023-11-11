Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

