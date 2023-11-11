Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

