Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Viad worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:VVI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.76 million, a PE ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

