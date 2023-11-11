Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of HSII opened at $25.68 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $516.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

