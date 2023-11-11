YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $10.03

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $9.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 234,784 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after buying an additional 1,845,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 124,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 263,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

