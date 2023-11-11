Zacks Research Weighs in on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $957.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 112.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 356,184 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.