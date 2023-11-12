Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $30.31 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

