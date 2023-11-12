ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 305.1% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

