ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACSAF stock opened at C$34.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.19. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of C$23.74 and a one year high of C$36.64.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

