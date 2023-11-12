ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in October

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

ADFJF opened at $3.60 on Friday. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Get ADF Group alerts:

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.