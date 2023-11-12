ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in October

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
ADFJF opened at $3.60 on Friday. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.
About ADF Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.