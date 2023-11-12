Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

ADVOF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Adtran Networks has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adtran Networks alerts:

About Adtran Networks

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.