Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
ADVOF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Adtran Networks has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.97.
About Adtran Networks
