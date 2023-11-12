Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.39.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN opened at C$50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.71. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$38.76 and a 1 year high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The firm had revenue of C$390.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.