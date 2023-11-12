Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

