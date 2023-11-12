AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the October 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AIA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AAGIY
AIA Group Price Performance
AIA Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.
AIA Group Company Profile
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.