AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the October 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AIA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

AIA Group Price Performance

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of AAGIY opened at $35.60 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

