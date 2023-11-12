Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.41. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

