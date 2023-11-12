Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Alimera Sciences Trading Down 5.3 %
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 579,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,071,172.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
