Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

