American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $47.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,051 shares of company stock worth $29,549,289 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

