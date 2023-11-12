American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 979,277 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 346.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

