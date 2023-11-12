Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $15.38

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Accolade stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.91. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Accolade’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Accolade by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Accolade by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

