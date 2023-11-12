Analysts Set Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.91). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.97 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

