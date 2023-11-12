Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target at $6.31

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Farfetch by 105.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. In Depth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.5% during the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 201,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 309,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 264,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 658,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

