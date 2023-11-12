Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$45.56

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE STLC opened at C$42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.10. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.92 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

