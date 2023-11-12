Analyzing Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) & Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Sky Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy -6.39% -4.45% -2.75% Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Petroleum has a beta of -80.04, indicating that its share price is 8,104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Sky Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Sky Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 2.08 $173.15 million ($1.75) -8.48 Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Sky Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Sky Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.