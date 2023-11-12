Analyzing Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Energy and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 0 4 3 0 2.43

Repsol has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Repsol’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Carbon Energy has a beta of -1.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Repsol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $3.09 4.72

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A Repsol 6.39% 20.84% 9.62%

Summary

Repsol beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. It owns working interests and royalty interests in wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

