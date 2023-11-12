Analyzing Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) & J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and J Sainsbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion N/A $125.20 million $4.16 14.83 J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 214.11

Profitability

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Weis Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Weis Markets and J Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.34% 8.48% 5.73% J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weis Markets and J Sainsbury, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Weis Markets pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. J Sainsbury pays out 1,061.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Weis Markets beats J Sainsbury on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

