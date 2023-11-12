Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Critical Analysis

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Athersys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 210.08%. Athersys has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19,900.00%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Athersys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -80.67% -74.72% Athersys N/A N/A -198.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Athersys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.73 million ($0.47) -4.57 Athersys $5.32 million 0.12 -$72.53 million ($3.03) -0.01

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athersys. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals beats Athersys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as for acute respiratory distress syndrome, trauma complications, HSC transplant support, and other indications. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

