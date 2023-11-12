Antero Midstream Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

