Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 99,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,826,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

