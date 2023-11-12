AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($156.77) to £129 ($159.24) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £135 ($166.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £118.05 ($145.72).

LON:AZN opened at £100.90 ($124.55) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of £100.20 ($123.69) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($152.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,104.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of £110.45.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

