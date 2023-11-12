Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,074,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 404,784 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.