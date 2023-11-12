Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 210.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

