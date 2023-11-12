ATB Capital Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$10.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.70 and a 1-year high of C$7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of C$466.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.6509434 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

